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Moody's Q2 Profit Jumps; Reaffirms FY26 Revenue Growth Outlook; Stock Down

July 22, 2026 — 07:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Credit ratings and analytics company Moody's Corporation (MCO) on Wednesday reaffirmed its full-year 2026 revenue growth outlook and narrowed its adjusted earnings guidance. The company's second-quarter profit surged more than 50%.

However, Moody's shares fell nearly 2% in pre-market trading after closing at $490.77 on Tuesday.

The company continues to expect high-single-digit percentage revenue growth for fiscal 2026. It now forecasts adjusted earnings per share of $16.50 to $17.00, compared with its prior outlook of $16.40 to $17.00. Moody's expects reported EPS of $16.00 to $16.50, versus its previous forecast of $16.00 to $16.60.

For the second quarter, net profit increased to $878 million, or $5.03 per share, from $578 million, or $3.21 per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, adjusted earnings were $816 million, or $4.68 per share.

Revenue rose 15.1% to $2.185 billion from $1.898 billion in the prior-year period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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