News & Insights

Markets
MCO

Moody's Q2 Profit Up, Beats Estimates; Raises FY24 Outlook Range

July 23, 2024 — 08:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) Tuesday announced a growth in the second quarter earnings and that beat analysts' estimates. The second quarter net income for the integrated risk assessment firm was $552 million, up from $377 million a year ago. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $600 million.

Earnings per share for the quarter climbed to $3.02 from $2.05 last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $3.28 per share. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $3.02 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased 22 percent to $1.817 billion from $1.494 billion a year ago. Moody's Investors Services had reported revenue of $1.015 billion compared to $747 million in the previous year. Moody's analytics contributed revenue of $802 million, up from $747 million last year. Wall Street analysts were looking for revenue of $1.72 billion.

Looking ahead to the full year 2024, the company raised the outlook to a range of $11.00 to $11.40 per share, from the previous projection of $10.40 to $11.00 per share. Analysts are looking for Earnings of $11.02 per share.

Revenue for the full year is expected to increase in low-teens percent range, while the earlier expectation was to increase in the high-single-digit to low double-digit percent range.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.