Moody's Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 11:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) will host a conference call at 11:30 AM ET on July 30, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://ir.moodys.com

To listen to the call, dial +1-877-400-0505 (US) or +1-720-452-9084 (International), Passcode 7108503.

For a replay call, dial +1-888-203-1112 (US) or +1-719-457-0820 (International), Confirmation code 7108503.

