Moody's Q1 Net Income Rises

April 22, 2025 — 07:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Moody's (MCO) reported that first quarter net income to Moody's increased to $625 million from $577 million, a year ago. Earnings per share was $3.46 compared to $3.15. Adjusted EPS was $3.83 compared to $3.37. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $3.54, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue was $1.92 billion compared to $1.79 billion, prior year.

For 2025, the company now expects adjusted EPS in a range of $13.25 to $14.00, revised from prior guidance range of $14.00 to $14.50. Revenue is anticipated to rise in the mid-single-digit percent range, revised from prior guidance of an increase in the high-single-digit percent range.

