Moody's Q1 23 Earnings Conference Call At 12:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) will host a conference call at 12:30 PM ET on April 25, 2023, to discuss Q1 23 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://ir.moodys.com

To listen to the call, dial +1-888-330-2508 (US) or +1-240-789-2735 (International), Passcode 9302427.

For a replay call, dial +1-800-770-2030 (US) or +1-647-362-9199 (International), Confirmation code 9302427.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.