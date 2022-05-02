Moody's Q1 22 Earnings Conference Call At 11:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) will host a conference call at 11:30 AM ET on May 2, 2022, to discuss Q1 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://ir.moodys.com

To listen to the call, dial +1-877-400-0505 (US) or +1-720-452-9084 (International) with passcode 4687337.

For a replay call, dial +1-719-457-0820. The replay confirmation code is 4687337.

