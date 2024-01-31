Moody's puts New York Community Bancorp on review for potential 'junk' downgrade

Adds details from statement in paragraph 2, background in paragraph 7

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody's said on Wednesday it had placed New York Community Bancorp NYCB.N on review for a downgrade, which could put the bank into the "junk" territory.

The credit ratings agency placed all long-term and short-term ratings and assessments of NYCB and its subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, including the baa2 baseline credit assessment, on review for a downgrade.

Moody's said the ratings action reflected the bank's unanticipated loss in its New York office and multi-family properties, weak earnings, material decline in its capitalization, and its growing reliance on wholesale funding.

The review came after the bank, which bought some of Signature Bank's assets last year, said it was cutting its dividend by 70% and building capital to bolster its balance sheet.

NYCB's shares slumped as much as 46% in morning trading, but later recouped some losses.

The purchases at Signature Bank, along with its 2022 acquisition of Flagstar Bank, pushed NYCB's balance sheet above a $100 billion regulatory threshold that is subject to stricter capital and liquidity requirements. It had assets of $116.3 billion as of December.

The dividend cut and the surprise loss from NYCB dragged regional U.S. bank stocks lower, renewing fears over the health of similar lenders.

