Moody’s price target raised to $543 from $536 at Oppenheimer

October 23, 2024 — 07:55 am EDT

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau raised the firm’s price target on Moody’s (MCO) to $543 from $536 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes Moody’s reported excellent Q3 adjusted EPS of $3.21 vs. its $2.85 estimate and $2.87 consensus. Because of strong MIS performance, the company’s full year revenue and EPS guidance were raised, Oppenheimer adds. The flip side of strong Q1-Q3 is it makes the comparison for Q4 and 2025 challenging. That said, with rates likely going down next year, there could be continuous pull forward from 2026 maturity to 2025, the firm argues.

