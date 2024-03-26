News & Insights

Moody's places Boeing ratings on review for downgrade

March 26, 2024 — 01:10 pm EDT

Written by Pratyush Thakur for Reuters ->

March 26 (Reuters) - Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday said it was considering downgrading Boeing's BA.N "Baa2" senior unsecured rating and "Prime-2" short-term ratings.

"Placing the ratings on review for downgrade follows Moody's belief that Boeing will be unable to deliver 737 narrow-body aircraft at the volumes required for it to materially expand its free cash flow and retire debt in a reasonable timeframe," the agency said.

The Baa2 backed long-term revenue bond and VMIG 2 backed short-term revenue bond, issued by the Miami-Dade County Industrial Development Authority, were also placed on review for downgrade.

