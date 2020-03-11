Moody's Now Projects FY20 Adj. Earnings Toward Lower End Of Guidance Range

(RTTNews) - Moody's Corp. (MCO), a global integrated risk assessment firm, reaffirmed its full year 2020 adjusted earnings per share guidance range of $9.10 to $9.30. However, the company now expects earnings to be toward the lower end of this range. The company continues to project revenue increase in the mid-single-digit percent range.

"We are revising Moody's Investors Service's full year 2020 revenue guidance from mid-single-digit to low-single-digit percent growth reflecting ongoing uncertainty related to the coronavirus," said Raymond McDaniel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Moody's.

