Moody's Names Noemie Heuland CFO

February 13, 2024 — 07:26 am EST

(RTTNews) - Integrated risk assessment major Moody's Corp. (MCO) on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Noemie Heuland as its chief financial officer and senior vice president, effective April 1.

Heuland will be replacing Mark Kaye who resigned in September to become the finance chief of another company.

Noemie Heuland has nearly 25 years of financial leadership experience at large public companies. Most recently, she has been with Dayforce.

In pre-market activity, Moody's shares are trading at $389, down 3.01% on the New York Stock Exchange.

