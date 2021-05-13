Moody's (MCO), Team8 Complete $25M Investment in VisibleRisk

Moody's Corporation MCO along with global venture group Team8 has completed a $25-million investment in VisibleRisk, following the launch of VisibleRisk’s Cyber Rating product. Notably, in 2019, Moody’s and Team8 established VisibleRisk to evaluate enterprise cyber risk.



Moody’s will fund the investment with cash. The investment is not expected to have a material impact on the credit rating agency’s 2021 financial results.



The Cyber Ratings established by VisibleRisk are based on cyber-risk quantification, which gives companies the allowance to benchmark their cyber risks against peers, and, thereby, better understand and manage the impacts of cyber threats to their businesses.



The Cyber Rating integrates a complete, validated set of internal and external factors that affect a company’s security posture and quantifies the risks in economic terms.



David Platt, Moody’s chief strategy officer, stated, “Moody’s investment in VisibleRisk aligns with our global integrated risk assessment strategy and focus on cyber security as an important element of understanding and managing enterprise risk. We are pleased to deepen our relationship with VisibleRisk as they launch their innovative Cyber Rating to help customers better understand and confidently manage their cyber risks.”



The chief executive officer of VisibleRisk, Derek Vadala, said, “Translating cyber risk for business executives who are not domain experts is crucial to successfully managing risk. By quantifying a company’s risk exposure in economic terms, VisibleRisk is providing decision-makers with an actionable, real-time benchmark to best manage cyber risk and improve resilience.”



Nadav Zafrir, the managing partner at Team8, stated, “At a time of intense digital transformation, accelerating hyper-connectivity and hybrid working environments, confidence in digital infrastructure is of paramount importance to business leaders. Cyber risk and business risk are inextricably linked, and it is only by striking a balance between security, productivity, privacy and distributed working that enterprises can surmount these challenges while driving innovation.”



Notably, Moody’s continues to grow through several acquisitions, which have provided it with increased scale and cross-selling opportunities across products and vertical markets. Also, the company pursues growth in areas outside the core credit rating service. It has increased exposure to banking and insurance industries, and is diversifying into the emerging and fast-growing professional services and Enterprise Risk Solutions businesses.



Given the low-risk nature of Moody’s product portfolio, its revenues are expected to continue to grow in the near term.



