Moody's (MCO) Tanks on Q2 Earnings Miss, Lower 2022 Outlook

Moody's MCO reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.22 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41. The bottom line also plunged 31% from the year-ago quarter figure.



Shares of the company have lost almost 6.1% in pre-market trading. This is largely owing to disappointing quarterly performance. The company lowered 2022 guidance, which also weighed on investor sentiments.



Subdued issuance volume was a major headwind, which hurt Moody’s results. A rise in operating expenses posed an undermining factor. However, strategic buyouts strengthened Moody’s Analytics segment’s performance. The company’s liquidity position was robust during the quarter.



After taking into consideration certain non-recurring items, net income attributable to Moody's Corporation was $327 million or $1.77 per share, down from $577 million or $3.07 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues Down, Costs Up

Revenues were $1.38 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 billion. The top line declined 11% year over year. Foreign currency translation unfavorably impacted revenues by 3%.



Total expenses were $873 million, up 16%. The rise was mainly due to operational and transaction-related costs related to the recent acquisitions. Foreign currency translation positively impacted operating expenses by 4%.



Adjusted operating income of $620 million was down 28%. Adjusted operating margin was 44.9%, down from 55.4% a year ago.

Mixed Segment Performance

Moody’s Investors Service revenues decreased 28% year over year to $706 million. The fall was mainly due to volatile market conditions, rising yields and lower opportunistic refinancing, which adversely impacted issuances in all asset classes. Foreign currency translation adversely affected the segment’s revenues by 2%.



Moody’s Analytics revenues grew 18% to $675 million. This was mainly driven by the RMS acquisition and steady demand for Know Your Customer solutions and credit research. Foreign currency translation unfavorably impacted the segment’s revenues by 5%.

Strong Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2022, Moody’s had total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1.7 billion, down from $1.9 billion as of Dec 31, 2021.



The company had $7.7 billion of outstanding debt and $1.25 billion in additional borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility.

Share Repurchase Update

During the quarter, Moody's repurchased shares worth $213 million. As of Jun 30, 2022, it had nearly $960 million worth of share repurchase authorization left.

2022 Guidance Lowered

Moody’s lowered its earnings guidance on weak year-to-date performance and expects “continued cyclical market disruption.” The company expects adjusted earnings in the range of $9.20-$9.70 per share, down from the prior outlook of $10.75-$11.25 per share.



On a GAAP basis, earnings are now projected within $8.10-$8.60 per share, lower than the earlier range of $9.85-$10.35 per share.



Moody’s projects revenues to decrease in the high-single-digit percent range, a change from the earlier estimation of remaining relatively stable.

Our Take

Moody’s remains well-positioned for growth on the back of a solid market position, strength in diverse operations and strategic acquisitions. However, steadily increasing operating expenses as well as geopolitical and macroeconomic concerns are likely to hurt its financials.

Currently, Moody’s carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



