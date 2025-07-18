Moody's (MCO) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Moody's (MCO) will report quarterly earnings of $3.42 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.85 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Moody's metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Total external customers- Moody's investor services' will likely reach $977.85 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Total external customers- Moody's Analytics' at $871.28 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Decision Solutions' to come in at $409.35 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Data and Information' of $222.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Research and Insights' will reach $239.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Intersegment revenue' will reach $3.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of -21.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Moody's investor services- Recurring' should come in at $336.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Moody's investor services- Transaction' reaching $640.27 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Moody's investor services' will reach $1.03 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Moody's Analytics' stands at $875.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Moody's investor services- Public, project and infrastructure finance' to reach $164.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Moody's investor services- Financial institutions' should arrive at $197.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.

Over the past month, Moody's shares have recorded returns of +6.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MCO will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Moody's Corporation (MCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.