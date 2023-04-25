Moody's (MCO) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat, 2023 Guidance Up

Moody's MCO reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.99 per share, which handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31. The bottom line also grew 3% from the year-ago quarter figure.



Lower operating expenses and Moody’s Analytics segment’s solid performance supported Moody’s results. The company’s liquidity position was robust during the quarter. Yet, subdued issuance volume was a major headwind, which hurt Moody’s top line.



After taking into consideration certain non-recurring items, net income attributable to Moody's was $501 million or $2.72 per share, up from $498 million or $2.68 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues Down, Costs Rise

Quarterly revenues were $1.47 billion, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 billion. The top line, however, declined 3% year over year. Foreign currency translation unfavorably impacted revenues by 2%.



Total expenses were $916 million, up 6%.



Adjusted operating income of $656 million was down 11%. Adjusted operating margin was 44.6%, down from 48.2% a year ago.

Mixed Segment Performance

Moody’s Investors Service revenues declined 11% year over year to $733 million. The fall was mainly due to muted capital market activities. Foreign currency translation affected the segment’s revenues by 1%.



Moody’s Analytics revenues grew 6% to $747 million. This was mainly driven by the steady demand for Know Your Customer solutions and credit research. Foreign currency translation unfavorably impacted the segment’s revenues by 3%.

Strong Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2023, Moody’s had total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $2.2 billion, up from $1.86 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.



The company had $7.5 billion in outstanding debt and $1.25 billion in additional borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility.

Share Repurchase Update

During the quarter, Moody's repurchased 0.1 million shares at an average price of $297.30 per share.

Upbeat 2023 Guidance

Moody’s now expects adjusted earnings in the range of $9.50-$10.00 per share, up from the earlier projection of $9.00-$9.50. On a GAAP basis, earnings are now projected within $8.45-$8.95 per share, rising from the prior target of $8.05-$8.55.



Moody’s projects revenues to increase in the mid-to-high-single-digit percent range.



Operating expenses are expected to rise in the mid-single-digit percent range, an increase from the low-single-digit percent range provided previously.

Our Take

Moody’s remains well-positioned for growth on the back of a solid market position, strength in diverse operations and strategic acquisitions. However, elevated operating expenses and geopolitical and macroeconomic concerns are likely to hurt its financials.



Currently, Moody's carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

