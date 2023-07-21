Moody's lowers outlook on Pemex ratings to negative

MEXICO CITY, July 21 (Reuters) - Moody's Investors Service changed its outlook on Mexican state-owned oil firm Pemex's credit ratings to negative from stable, as the heavily indebted company is likely to face increased credit risks, it said Friday.

It also affirmed Pemex's B1 ratings.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

