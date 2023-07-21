News & Insights

Banking

Moody's lowers outlook on Pemex ratings to negative

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS JASSO

July 21, 2023 — 06:32 pm EDT

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, July 21 (Reuters) - Moody's Investors Service changed its outlook on Mexican state-owned oil firm Pemex's credit ratings to negative from stable, as the heavily indebted company is likely to face increased credit risks, it said Friday.

It also affirmed Pemex's B1 ratings.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BankingUS MarketsEnergy
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.