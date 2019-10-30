Markets
Moody's Lifts 2019 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) said it raised its full year 2019 guidance citing stronger than anticipated top-line growth and disciplined expense management.

For 2019, the company now expects earnings per share to be in the range of $7.20 to $7.35, and adjusted net income per share of $8.05 to $8.20 on projected revenue growth in the high-single-digit percent range. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.10 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Previously, it expected earnings to be in a range of $7.15 to $7.35 per share and adjusted earnings of $7.95 to $8.15 per share on projected revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percent range for 2019.

