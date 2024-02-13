Moody's Issues 2024 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Moody's Corporation (MCO) said, for full year 2024, the company projects: adjusted EPS in a range of $10.25 - $11.00, a 24% increase from 2022. Earnings per share is projected in a range of $9.45 - $10.20. Revenue is anticipated to increase in the high-single to low-double-digit percent range.

For medium term, the company anticipates low-double-digit percent growth in adjusted EPS; and at least 10% revenue growth.

Fourth quarter bottom line came in at $340 million, or $1.85 per share compared with $246 million, or $1.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter. Adjusted EPS was $2.19 compared to $1.60. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter revenue rose 14.7% to $1.48 billion from $1.29 billion last year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.48 billion in revenue.

Shares of Moody's are down 3% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.