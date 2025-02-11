MOODY'S Earnings Preview: Recent $MCO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MOODY'S ($MCO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,711,841,485 and earnings of $2.60 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MCO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

MOODY'S Insider Trading Activity

MOODY'S insiders have traded $MCO stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL L WEST (President, Moody's Investors) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,896 shares for an estimated $5,181,341 .

. ROBERT FAUBER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,967 shares for an estimated $946,301 .

. CAROLINE SULLIVAN (SVP, Corp Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,681 shares for an estimated $777,288.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

MOODY'S Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 528 institutional investors add shares of MOODY'S stock to their portfolio, and 529 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MOODY'S Government Contracts

We have seen $24,722,242 of award payments to $MCO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.