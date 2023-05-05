Moody's downgrades Wanda Commercial, cites liquidity and governance risks

HONG KONG, May 5 (Reuters) - Moody's credit rating agency downgraded China's Dalian Wanda Commercial Management (DWCM) on Friday citing on increased liquidity and governance risks, and said the firm is on review for a possible further downgrade.

The rating agency downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of the firm, a unit of China's largest commercial property developer Dalian Wanda Group, to Ba2 from Ba1.

Fitch and S&P put the company on last week, on concern that the Hong Kong listing of its unit may damage the group's financial profile.

A failure to complete the listing by the end of 2023 would trigger a pre-IPO option for investors to request Wanda Commercial to repurchase shares worth about 40 billion yuan ($5.78 billion)

"The downgrade reflects our concerns over DWCM's increased liquidity and governance risks in view of its reduced liquidity buffer and weakened funding access, as well as increased related-party transactions with its largest shareholder, Dalian Wanda Group Co.," Moody's analyst Alfred Hui said in a statement.

"The review for downgrade reflects the uncertainty over DWCM's ability to recover its access to funding and financial impacts arising from the company's contagion risk exposure to Dalian Wanda Group," adds Hui.

The company's account receivables from its affiliate increased to 13.6 billion yuan at the end of 2022 from 2.1 billion yuan six months ago, consuming its internal cash source, Moody's said.

Its total cash dropped to 21.7 billion yuan from 34.2 billion yuan during the period, it added.

