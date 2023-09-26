Moody's downgrades unsecured bonds, corporate family rating of Vedanta Resources

BENGALURU, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Moody's Investors Service downgraded miner Vedanta Resources' senior unsecured bonds and corporate family rating (CFR) on Tuesday, citing a high risk of debt restructuring in the coming months.

The rating agency downgraded Vedanta Resources' unsecured bonds to Caa3 from Caa2 and the CFR of the billionaire Anil Agarwal-owned company to Caa2 from Caa1, while maintaining a negative outlook.

"The downgrade reflects elevated risk of debt restructuring over the next few months because Vedanta Resources has not made any meaningful progress on refinancing its upcoming debt maturities, in particular the $1 billion bonds maturing each in January 2024 and August 2024," Moody's said.

Vedanta Resources is the parent of Indian metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta Ltd VDAN.NS.

The rating agency also raised concerns over the ability of Vedanta Resources' operating subsidiaries to generate cash flow amid "softening commodity price environment."

Kotak Institutional Equities said earlier this month that the $2.2 billion bonds maturity in fiscal 2025 is a "taller hump" for Vedanta Resources.

Large dividends are no longer possible from its Indian firms, and the company might be forced to further divest stake or assets in Vedanta Ltd, the brokerage said.

S&P Global Ratings in August had cut its outlook on Vedanta Resources to "negative" from "stable," citing increased funding risks.

In February, Agarwal sought to trim the resources major's $7.7 billion debt by getting Hindustan Zinc, a unit of Vedanta Ltd, to buy some of its parent's zinc assets in a $2.98 billion deal.

But the Indian government, which owns nearly 30% stake in Hindustan Zinc, opposed the acquisition, dealing a blow to Agarwal's plans.

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

