Moody's downgrades Ukraine's rating to ‍'Caa2'

Adds details from Moody's statement

March 4 (Reuters) - Moody's on Friday downgraded Ukraine's sovereign rating by two notches to "Caa2" from "B3", pushing it deeper into junk territory, citing the intensifying impact of the ongoing Russian invasion.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two, has thrown the eastern European nation into turmoil, threatening its social and economic stability.

Moody's said Ukraine's buffers and international financial support will not be sufficient to fully offset liquidity risks stemming from the country's debt repayment needs.

"Even if the military conflict is brought to an end relatively soon and significant external support is provided to help reconstruction, it will likely take a significant amount of time to repair the extensive damage to the country's productive capacity caused by the military conflict," Moody's said.

The agency said it kept the ratings on review for further downgrades as it will continue assessing the magnitude of long-lasting economic damage on the nation.

The move follows a similar downgrade by Fitch, which lowered Ukraine's rating to "CCC" from "B" last week.

(Reporting by Taru Jain; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Taru.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.