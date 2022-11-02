Banking

Moody's downgrades outlook for banks in Germany, Italy and others

November 02, 2022 — 05:37 am EDT

Written by Tom Sims for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The ratings agency Moody's said on Wednesday that it had downgraded the outlook for banks in Germany, Italy and four other countries to "negative" from "stable" as the energy crisis and high inflation weaken economies.

"We expect operating conditions to deteriorate further," Louise Welin of Moody's said.

Banking
