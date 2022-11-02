Moody's downgrades outlook for banks in Germany, Italy and others

FRANKFURT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The ratings agency Moody's said on Wednesday that it had downgraded the outlook for banks in Germany, Italy and four other countries to "negative" from "stable" as the energy crisis and high inflation weaken economies.

"We expect operating conditions to deteriorate further," Louise Welin of Moody's said.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Rachel More)

