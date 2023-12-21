Moody's downgrades Julius Baer ratings

ZURICH, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Moody's downgraded a number of Julius Baer's BAER.S ratings after the Swiss wealth manager was caught up in the fallout from real-estate giant Signa's downfall.

The agency downgraded the bank's long-term deposit rating to "A1" from "Aa3" and the long-term issuer rating to "A3" from "A2".

Moody's downgraded the outlook for several ratings to "negative" from "positive".

Baer's shares were down 2.1% in afternoon trading in Zurich.

Moody's justified the move by citing the bank's unexpectedly high risk appetite and the risk concentrations in its loan book.

Last month Julius Baer revealed it had an exposure totalling 606 million Swiss francs ($705.72 million) to a European conglomerate.

And in November the bank already booked 70 million francs in provisions against its credit portfolio.

According to Moody's, this case is one in a series of control problems at the bank. Baer apparently takes higher risks than comparable asset managers for millionaires and billionaires.

"Even the rating agencies seem to have been caught off guard by JB's Signa exposure (equivalent to 18% of CET1 capital)," said Vontobel analyst Andreas Venditti.

"We still believe JB will have to book significantly larger provisions that what has been announced so far."

The number could be as high as 400 million Swiss francs Zuercher Kantonalbank analyst Michael Klien estimated.

($1 = 0.8587 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Noele Illien, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

