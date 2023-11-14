Moody's downgrades Fastpartner credit rating

Adds detail on rating in paragraphs 2-3

COPENHAGEN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Moody's said on Tuesday it had downgraded Swedish real estate company Fastpartner's FPARa.ST corporate family credit rating (CFR) to B1 from Ba3, and kept a negative outlook on the property group.

Debt rated Ba are estimated to be speculative and are subject to substantial credit risk, according to Moody's.

CFRs are long-term ratings designed to indicate how likely Moody's considers a corporate family's debt and debt-like obligations to default, reflecting the expected financial loss in the event of default, according to the agency.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

