Moody's downgrades Ethiopia's foreign currency rating on default risks

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Moody's on Friday downgraded Ethiopia's foreign currency rating by a notch to 'Caa3' from 'Caa2', citing a high likelihood of default on foreign currency-denominated private sector debt.

Africa's second-most populous country had requested a debt restructuring under the G20 Common Framework process in early 2021, but progress was delayed by the civil war that broke out in November 2020.

China had recently allowed Ethiopia to suspend payments on debts maturing in 2023/2024 fiscal year under a framework set up by the G20.

