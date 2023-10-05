Moody's downgrades Codelco debt, puts miner on negative outlook

SANTIAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Moody's Investors Service downgraded its credit ratings for Chilean mining group Codelco on Wednesday because of lower production volumes and higher costs, while giving the state-owned copper producer a negative outlook.

In a statement, the credit rating agency said it had downgraded to Baa1 from A3 Codelco's euro medium-term notes, its global bonds and global notes, as well as its senior global notes.

The new rating puts the miner's debt instruments three notches within the rating agency's investment grade territory.

Moody's also downgraded Codelco's baseline credit assessment to ba2 from baa3, or two notches into speculative grade, or "junk", status.

The credit rating agency attributed the downgrades to "the weakening of Codelco's credit profile due to lower production volumes, consequently higher costs, and higher capital spending requirements to improve production levels and ensure the long-term production profile of the company."

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.