Moody's downgrades Brazil's Americanas to 'Ca', shares plunge

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Moody's rating agency downgraded on Friday Brazilian retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA to 'Ca', from 'Caa3' with outlook negative, as the company had approved its bankruptcy protection request.

"The judicial recovery in Brazil is the closest equivalent to Chapter 11 in the US. Subsequent to today's actions, all Americanas' ratings will be withdrawn," Moody's said in a statement.

Shares in the company fell 33% to 0.67 real.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; editing by Diane Craft)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.