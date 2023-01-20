Banking
Moody's downgrades Brazil's Americanas to 'Ca', shares plunge

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

January 20, 2023 — 01:55 pm EST

Written by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Moody's rating agency downgraded on Friday Brazilian retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA to 'Ca', from 'Caa3' with outlook negative, as the company had approved its bankruptcy protection request.

"The judicial recovery in Brazil is the closest equivalent to Chapter 11 in the US. Subsequent to today's actions, all Americanas' ratings will be withdrawn," Moody's said in a statement.

Shares in the company fell 33% to 0.67 real.

