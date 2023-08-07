News & Insights

Banking
MTB

Moody's downgrades 10 US banks, warns of possible cuts to others

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

August 07, 2023 — 11:13 pm EDT

Written by Lananh Nguyen and Juby Babu for Reuters ->

By Lananh Nguyen and Juby Babu

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody's downgraded the credit ratings of several U.S. banks on Monday and warned it was reviewing the status of some of the nation's biggest lenders.

Moody's cut the ratings of 10 U.S. banks by one notch and placed some banking giants on review for potential downgrades. The agency also changed its outlook to negative for several major lenders. Overall, it changed the assessments for 27 banks in the sector.

The downgraded banks include M&T Bank MTB.N, Pinnacle Financial Partners PNFP.O, Prosperity Bank and BOK Financial Corp BOKF.O.

The banks placed on review for downgrade include BNY Mellon BK.N, US Bancorp USB.N, State Street STT.N and Truist Financial TFC.N.

"Many banks’ Q2 results showed growing profitability pressures that will reduce their ability to generate internal capital," Moody's wrote in a note.

"This comes as a mild recession looms," and banks contend with greater risks from interest rates and managing their assets and liabilities, the ratings agency said.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank earlier this year sparked a crisis of confidence in the U.S. banking sector, leading to a run on deposits at a host of regional banks despite authorities launching emergency measures to shore up confidence.

Moody's changed its outlook to negative from stable for Capital One COF.N, Citizens Financial CFG.N and Fifth Third Bancorp FITB.O, among others.

The ratings agency also affirmed the ratings of PNC Financial Services Group PNC.N, Citizens, and Huntington Bancshares HBAN.O alongside other banks.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Shri Navaratnam)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BankingUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTB
PNFP
BOKF
BK
USB
STT
TFC
COF
CFG
FITB
PNC
HBAN
PB
FULT
ONB
ASB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.