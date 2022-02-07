Moody's downgrade whacks Ghana dollar bonds

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Ghana's sovereign dollar bonds dropped on Monday after ratings agency Moody's downgraded the country's rating to CAA1, citing the government's increasingly difficult task to face liquidity and debt challenges.

Bonds fells across the curve with the 2051 bonds tumbling as much as 1.8 cents in the dollar to trade at 71.678 cents, Tradeweb data showed. XS1968714623=TE, XS1821416408=TE

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

