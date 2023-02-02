World Markets

Moody's downgrade of Nigeria came as a surprise -finance minister

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 02, 2023 — 05:45 am EST

Written by Felix Onuah and Chijioke Ohuocha for Reuters ->

Adds details

ABUJA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Moody's downgrade of Nigeria's sovereign rating came as a surprise to the country, Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed said on Thursday.

Moody's downgraded the West African oil producer last week to Caa1 from B3, saying the government's fiscal and debt position was expected to keep deteriorating, sending its dollar-bond and currency forwards tumbling.

Ahmed said the government disagreed with Moody's view because it was addressing the issues raised by the agency.

She added that rating agency S&P is expected to release its rating of Nigeria on Friday, which should be better than Moody's.

(Reporting by Felix Onuah and Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsBanking
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.