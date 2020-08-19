Moody's deepens 2020 Colombia growth contraction projection to 7.3%

Adds comments from Moody's, details

BOGOTA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency Moody's on Wednesday deepened its 2020 growth contraction projection for Colombia to 7.3% from a previous expected fall of 5.5%, amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Andean country's economy will rebound in 2021 to growth of 5.3%, Moody's said.

The new contraction estimate for 2020 is more pessimistic than the government's estimate of a 5.5% contraction.

"We now expect a contraction that will be more than 7%," Renzo Marino, assistant vice-president of Moody's, said during a virtual event. An image in the presentation showed an estimate of 7.3%.

"If we compare Colombia with its equals in BAA2 ratings we see it going badly this year, but when we look at our expectation for recovery in 2021 it should go better," Marino added.

The agency said Colombia's fiscal deficit would be 9.2% of gross domestic product this year.

