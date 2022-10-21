Banking

Moody's cuts UK outlook to 'negative' on policy uncertainty

Vansh Agarwal Reuters
Ratings agency Moody's on Friday lowered the United Kingdom's outlook to "negative" from "stable", citing policy uncertainty amid high inflation and weaker growth prospects.

Moody's maintained its sovereign rating for the United Kingdom at "Aa3".

