Moody's cuts Turkey's rating to 'B3', raises outlook to stable
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody's on Friday lowered Turkey's sovereign credit rating by one notch to "B3" from "B2", citing rising balance of payment pressures and risks of further declines in the country's foreign-currency reserves.
"(The) current account deficit will likely exceed earlier expectations by a wide margin, raising external financing needs at a time of tightening financial conditions globally," the agency said in a statement.
Moody's, however, raised its outlook on the country to stable from negative, reflecting a view that the risks at the B3 level are balanced.
(Reporting by Shreyaa Narayanan in Bengaluru)
((Shreyaa.Narayanan@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Explore BankingExplore
Most Popular
- Ratings agencies say Russia resilient to latest sanctions, but risks remain
- Credit Suisse cut by Fitch in latest ratings downgrade
- Citibank Bonus Promotions Of August 2022: Earn Up To $3,500 By Opening A New Account
- Capital One Checking And Savings Bonuses Of May 2022: Get Up To $450 For A New Account