Banking

Moody's cuts Turkey's rating to 'B3', raises outlook to stable

Contributor
Shreyaa Narayanan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

Ratings agency Moody's on Friday lowered Turkey's sovereign credit rating by one notch to "B3" from "B2", citing rising balance of payment pressures and risks of further declines in the country's foreign-currency reserves.

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody's on Friday lowered Turkey's sovereign credit rating by one notch to "B3" from "B2", citing rising balance of payment pressures and risks of further declines in the country's foreign-currency reserves.

"(The) current account deficit will likely exceed earlier expectations by a wide margin, raising external financing needs at a time of tightening financial conditions globally," the agency said in a statement.

Moody's, however, raised its outlook on the country to stable from negative, reflecting a view that the risks at the B3 level are balanced.

(Reporting by Shreyaa Narayanan in Bengaluru)

((Shreyaa.Narayanan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular