Moody's cuts Sri Lanka's debt rating as default risks rise

MUMBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Rating agency Moody's said it has downgraded Sri Lanka's debt rating to 'Caa2' from 'Caa1' on Thursday, and assigned a stable outlook largely on account of the country's failure to come up with a comprehensive debt repayment plan.

Moody's said external liquidity risks for Sri Lanka's government will remain heightened over the coming years, raising the risk of default. It said the island nation's downgrade is part of a review initiated by Moody's on July 19.

"The decision to downgrade the ratings is driven by Moody's assessment that the absence of comprehensive financing to meet the government's forthcoming significant maturities, in the context of very low foreign exchange reserves, raises default risks," Moody's said in the release.

"In turn, this assessment reflects governance weaknesses in the ability of the country's institutions to take measures that decisively mitigate significant and urgent risks to the balance of payments," they added.

Sri Lanka's official foreign exchange reserves had dropped to $2.5 billion by the end of September.

Earlier in the week, Sri Lanka's central bank said it was expecting investments of around $1.1 billion from deals being made in the real estate, ports and energy sectors to help top up the country's flagging forex reserves.

Moody's said a large secure financing envelope remains elusive and the country is relying on piecemeal funding such as swap lines and bilateral loans. However, it said prospects for non-debt generating inflows have improved somewhat since it placed the country's rating under review for downgrade.

On Oct. 1, the central bank laid out a six-month roadmap to deal with the current economic crisis.

Moody's said should foreign exchange inflows disappoint, default risks would rise further.

