Moody's cuts ratings on Credit Suisse, S&P takes dimmer view of bank's prospects

ZURICH, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Moody's downgraded its ratings on Credit Suisse CSGN.S and S&P took a harsher view of the beleaguered Swiss bank as the lender tries to stem losses and regain its footing under new Chief Executive Ulrich Koerner.

Switzerland's number two bank last week named restructuring expert Koerner as CEO to scale back investment banking and slash costs to help the bank recover from a string of scandals and losses, including 1.59 billion Swiss francs ($1.67 billion) in red ink in the second quarter.

Moody's Investors Service downgraded the group's senior unsecured debt ratings by one notch to Baa2 and the long-term senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings of Credit Suisse AG by one notch to A2. It kept its negative outlook on the ratings.

Moody's said its downgrade reflected challenges the group faces in repositioning its investment bank in the more difficult macroeconomic and market environment, large first-half financial losses, market share erosion at the investment bank, changing its risk and compliance culture, and stabilising the group under the leadership of a new board and senior executive team.

It saw these factors partially mitigated by Credit Suisse's "solid - although decreasing - capitalisation and strong liquidity and funding profiles".

S&P Global Ratings revised its outlook on all Credit Suisse Group entities to negative from stable.

"We see increasing risks to the stability of the bank's franchise, uncertainty around the reshuffling of top executives, and a lack of a clear strategy, and we think the group's risk-adjusted and absolute profitability is likely to remain weak over the medium term," it said.

Credit Suisse shares, which had fallen nearly 40% this year, were down 6% by 0900 GMT.

($1 = 0.9514 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.