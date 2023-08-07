News & Insights

Moody's cuts ratings on 10 US banks

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

August 07, 2023 — 09:54 pm EDT

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody's on Monday downgraded the credit ratings of 10 U.S. banks by one notch. It also placed the ratings of six institutions, including some of the nation's largest, on review for potential downgrades.

The downgraded banks include Pinnacle Financial Partners PNFP.O, Prosperity Bank, BOK Financial Corp BOKF.O and M&T Bank Corp MTB.N. Associated Banc-Corp ASB.N was earlier downgraded in April.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

