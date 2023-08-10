News & Insights

Banking

Moody's cuts ratings of Chinese developer Country Garden

Credit: REUTERS/LAM YIK

August 10, 2023 — 07:24 am EDT

Written by Akanksha Khushi for Reuters ->

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody's on Thursday downgraded Chinese developer Country Garden's 2007.HK corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B1, citing heightened liquidity and refinancing risks.

Moody's forecast a negative ratings outlook for the company, citing uncertainty over Country Garden's ability to service its debt obligations.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Akanksha.Khushi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.