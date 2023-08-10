Moody's cuts ratings of Chinese developer Country Garden

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody's on Thursday downgraded Chinese developer Country Garden's 2007.HK corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B1, citing heightened liquidity and refinancing risks.

Moody's forecast a negative ratings outlook for the company, citing uncertainty over Country Garden's ability to service its debt obligations.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru Editing by Bernadette Baum)

