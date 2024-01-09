News & Insights

Banking

Moody's cuts rating on Vedanta Resources citing high default risk

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

January 09, 2024 — 09:42 am EST

Written by Ashish Chandra for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday downgraded miner Vedanta Resources' corporate family rating (CFR) and senior unsecured bonds, a second such move since September, citing concerns over the company's ability to address its cash needs.

The rating agency downgraded Vedanta Resources' CFR to Caa3 from Caa2 on Tuesday and its senior unsecured bonds to Ca from Caa3, while maintaining its negative rating outlook.

Moody's said that Vedanta Resources, the parent of Indian miner Vedanta Ltd VDAN.NS, will face material liquidity issues over the upcoming 24 months and warned that the "default risk" remains high.

The group has an outstanding debt of $6.4 billion, including a $4.5 billion payment due by fiscal 2025, which prompted rating agencies to downgrade the firm throughout last year.

Calling last week's debt restructuring by UK-based Vedanta Resources as "default avoidance", Moody's said that the creditors have incurred an "economic loss" with respect to the original promise.

Vedanta Resources had said last week it has received bondholders' support to restructure some of its near-term debt.

"We consider the transaction to be a distressed exchange under our criteria, which underpins our downgrade of Vedanta Resources' ratings," said Kaustubh Chaubal, Moody's Senior Vice President in the report.

S&P Global Ratings downgraded its rating on Vedanta Resources in September and December.

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((ashish.chandra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 7982114624;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.