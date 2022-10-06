Banking

Moody's cuts Pakistan's rating to Caa1, affirms negative outlook

Global ratings agency Moody's cut Pakistan's sovereign credit rating on Thursday by one notch to Caa1 from B3, citing increased government liquidity, external vulnerability risks and higher debt sustainability risks.

The rating agency's outlook on Pakistan remained unchanged at negative.

