Moody's cuts Mexico's ratings to 'Baa2' from 'Baa1'

July 8 (Reuters) - Moody's Investors Service on Friday downgraded Mexico's credit ratings to "Baa2" from "Baa1" and changed the outlook to "stable" from "negative".

The ratings agency said it expects economic activity to remain constrained by weak investment prospects and increased structural rigidities.

"The economic scarring that took place during the pandemic will not be reversed and, consequently, there will be a persistent gap between the pre-pandemic trend level for GDP and current estimates for 2022-24," Moody's said in a note.

The "stable" outlook reflects the agency's expectation that, in the absence of unanticipated shocks and assuming rising economic and fiscal pressures, Mexico's credit profile will remain aligned with Baa2-rated sovereigns through the end of the current administration.

Earlier this week, ratings agency S&P Global Ratings raised Mexico's long-term outlook to stable from negative in a decision that was applauded by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

