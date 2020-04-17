Moody's cuts Mexico, Pemex credit ratings on weak outlook

Updates with details from statement

MEXICO CITY, April 17 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody's on Friday downgraded Mexico's credit rating due to a deterioration in the economic growth outlook and also cut the debt of state oil firm Pemex to junk status in a serious blow to the government.

Moody's Investor Service said it had lowered Mexico's credit rating to "Baa1" from "A3", just a couple of days after Fitch also cut the country's rating to "BBB-" from "BBB".

In a statement, Moody's said the government's policy responses had been "insufficient to effectively address both the country's economic challenges and Pemex's continued financial and operating problems."

The ratings agency also maintained a negative outlook.

