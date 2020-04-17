Banking

Moody's cuts Mexico, Pemex credit ratings on weak outlook

Contributor
Ahmed Farhatha Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Ratings agency Moody's on Friday downgraded Mexico's credit rating due to a deterioration in the economic growth outlook and also cut the debt of state oil firm Pemex to junk status in a serious blow to the government.

Updates with details from statement

MEXICO CITY, April 17 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody's on Friday downgraded Mexico's credit rating due to a deterioration in the economic growth outlook and also cut the debt of state oil firm Pemex to junk status in a serious blow to the government.

Moody's Investor Service said it had lowered Mexico's credit rating to "Baa1" from "A3", just a couple of days after Fitch also cut the country's rating to "BBB-" from "BBB".

In a statement, Moody's said the government's policy responses had been "insufficient to effectively address both the country's economic challenges and Pemex's continued financial and operating problems."

The ratings agency also maintained a negative outlook.

(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((ahmed.farhatha@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, extn. 6568; Reuters Messaging: ahmed.farhatha.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Banking Videos

#TradeTalks: How Will Banking Transform Following Lessons Learned From the COVID-19 crisis?

How will banking transform following lessons learned from the COVID-19 crisis? Publicis Sapient’s Raj Chakraborty joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the core changes.

Apr 6, 2020

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular