Banking

Moody's cuts Mexican power utility CFE's credit rating; improves outlook

Contributor
Kylie Madry Reuters
Published

Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday downgraded Mexico's state power utility, the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE), to Baa2 from Baa1, following its recent lowering of the country's overall credit rating.

Adds details from statement

MEXICO CITY, July 12 (Reuters) - Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday downgraded Mexico's state power utility, the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE), to Baa2 from Baa1, following its recent lowering of the country's overall credit rating.

The downgrade is largely due to the company's dependence on the state, Moody's said in a statement.

CFE's baseline credit assessment dropped amid "the expected weaker intrinsic credit strength in light of Mexico's energy policies and a high natural gas price environment," the ratings agency said.

Moody's added that it expected CFE's financial performance to remain weak in the next 18-24 months.

The ratings agency said the outlook for CFE improved to "stable" from "negative," after Moody's changed its outlook for Mexico to "stable" last week.

The new outlook takes into account expectations that the utility's performance will gradually improve in 2023 as gas prices stabilize.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Richard Chang)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular