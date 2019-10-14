Moody's cuts Mexican GDP growth forecasts for 2019, 2020

MEXICO CITY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody's said on Monday it had cut its forecast for Mexican gross domestic product (GDP) growth for 2019 and 2020, predicting the economy will virtually stagnate this year.

"We have reduced our forecasts for real GDP growth to 0.2% and 1.3% in 2019 and 2020, respectively, down from our 0.5% and 1.5% expectations last August," Moody's said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo)

