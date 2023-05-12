News & Insights

Banking

Moody's cuts Kenya's debt and currency ratings to B3 from B2

Credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER

May 12, 2023 — 05:34 pm EDT

Written by Shreyaa Narayanan for Reuters ->

Adds details on Kenya's domestic and external financing conditions in paragraph 3 and 5

May 12 (Reuters) - Global ratings agency Moody's on Friday cut Kenya's senior unsecured debt rating as well as long-term foreign-currency and local-currency issuer ratings to B3 from B2.

"The rating downgrade is driven by an increase in government liquidity risks," the agency said.

The agency added that Kenya's domestic funding conditions have deteriorated considerably over the past two months, with very low net domestic issuance contributing to financing shortfalls and delays in government spending.

Moody's also said it had placed the latest ratings on review for downgrade, as external financing options for Kenya also remain constrained.

Without access to international bond markets to refinance upcoming external amortizations, Moody's said it expects Kenya to rely primarily on concessional financing from multilateral financial institutions, along with commercial syndicated loans and borrowing from regional development banks, to meet its external financing needs.

(Reporting by Shreyaa Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Shreyaa.Narayanan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
BankingWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.