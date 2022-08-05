Moody's cuts Italy's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Global ratings agency Moody's cut Italy's outlook to "negative" from "stable", citing heightened risks that the political environment would impede the implementation of structural reforms.

"Risks to Italy's credit profile have been accumulating more recently because of the economic impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and domestic political developments, both of which could have material credit implications," the agency said.

Italy's sovereign rating was affirmed at Baa3.

(Reporting by Shreyaa Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Shreyaa.Narayanan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.