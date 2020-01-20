Banking

Moody's cuts Hong Kong's rating to 'Aa3' as protests continue

Reuters
Moody's downgraded Hong Kong's credit rating to "Aa3" from "Aa2" on Monday, saying its view on the strength in the Chinese-ruled city's institutions and governance is "lower than previously estimated."

