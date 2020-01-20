Moody's cuts Hong Kong's rating to 'Aa3' as protests continue

Moody's downgraded Hong Kong's credit rating to "Aa3" from "Aa2" on Monday, saying its view on the strength in the Chinese-ruled city's institutions and governance is "lower than previously estimated."
