Moody's cuts Gabon's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable', affirms Caa1 sovereign rating

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Global ratings agency Moody's cut its outlook on Gabon to "negative" from "stable", citing heightened political and government liquidity risks following last month's coup.

In West and Central Africa's eighth coup in three years, military officers seized power on Aug. 30, minutes after an announcement that President Ali Bongo had won an election they annulled and said was not credible.

The ratings agency expects the suspension of the constitutional order and increased political uncertainty to weigh on the economic outlook and financial support from the international community.

Gabon's sovereign rating was affirmed at Caa1.

(Reporting by Shreyaa Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

