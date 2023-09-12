News & Insights

Moody's cuts Gabon's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable', affirms Caa1 sovereign rating

September 12, 2023 — 04:50 pm EDT

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Global ratings agency Moody's cut its outlook on Gabon to "negative" from "stable", citing heightened political and government liquidity risks following last month's coup.

In West and Central Africa's eighth coup in three years, military officers seized power on Aug. 30, minutes after an announcement that President Ali Bongo had won an election they annulled and said was not credible.

Gabon's sovereign rating was affirmed at Caa1.

