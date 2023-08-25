News & Insights

Banking

Moody's cuts Chinese property firm Longfor's ratings to cusp of junk

August 25, 2023 — 06:52 am EDT

Written by Marc Jones for Reuters ->

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Moody's downgraded Chinese property firm Longfor's credit ratings to Baa3, the lowest rung of investment grade, on Friday and put it "on review" for a further downgrade.

"The rating downgrade reflects our expectation that Longfor's credit metrics and liquidity buffer will decline amid slowing contracted sales, continual margin pressure and still constrained funding access to the debt capital markets," said Kaven Tsang, a Moody's senior vice president.

"The review for (another) downgrade reflects high uncertainties over the company's ability to improve its operating performance and recover its access to funding amid uncertain market prospects and volatile funding conditions".

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((marc.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0)20 7513 4042; Reuters Messaging: marc.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net Twitter @marcjonesrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.